Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 5,078 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

USMV stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

