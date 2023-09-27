McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

NYSE MCD opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

