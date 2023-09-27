Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

