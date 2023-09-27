Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,993 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.