Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $130,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FIW opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.