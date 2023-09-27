Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

