Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,155 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

