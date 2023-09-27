Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $127,000 in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

Shares of VNM opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

