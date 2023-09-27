Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 2,405 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

