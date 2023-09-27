Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.93.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

