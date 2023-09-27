44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

