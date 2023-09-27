2,684 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.82 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.34.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

