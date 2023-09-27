44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,770 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,365,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 180,185 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 604,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 98.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 167,409 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

