The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

