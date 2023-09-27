Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 857,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,005,000 after purchasing an additional 227,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,490 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 250,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.3588 per share. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

