44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

