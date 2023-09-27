McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,222. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.