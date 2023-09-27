Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.