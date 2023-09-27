Welch Group LLC Purchases 4,955 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

