44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,487 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $15,224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,989,000,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.23) to GBX 1,610 ($19.66) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($18.83) to GBX 1,510 ($18.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($19.90) to GBX 1,500 ($18.32) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.42) to GBX 1,440 ($17.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

