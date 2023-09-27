44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 957 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,596,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 873,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 1,492,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 302,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

