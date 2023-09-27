Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.36-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

MAR opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $210.98.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.