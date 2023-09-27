Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.88. Forafric Global shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forafric Global by 380.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

