Welch Group LLC Sells 5,693 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $59,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $237.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

