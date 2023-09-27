ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Position Lowered by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 2.39% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $44,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after acquiring an additional 278,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SFBS opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

