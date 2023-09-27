General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $44,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

