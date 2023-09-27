Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $43,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.