Welch Group LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.