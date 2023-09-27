Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

