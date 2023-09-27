New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDU. UBS Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.69.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.