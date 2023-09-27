Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

