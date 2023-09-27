Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

