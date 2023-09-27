Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

