Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

JKHY opened at $147.54 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

