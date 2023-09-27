Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,463 shares of company stock worth $8,587,326. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

