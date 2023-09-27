Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

