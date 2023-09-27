Gordon Haskett Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.17.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

