Uranium Energy (UEC) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.52 and a beta of 2.02. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,856 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

