Uranium Energy (UEC) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.52 and a beta of 2.02. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20.
Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy
In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on UEC
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
