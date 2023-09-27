Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,889 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

