Welch Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

