Welch Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

