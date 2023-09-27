Welch Group LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

