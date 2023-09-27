Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $76.23.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

