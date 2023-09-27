Welch Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

NYSE:CLX opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.28. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

