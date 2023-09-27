iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

