Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.