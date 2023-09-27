AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6677 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

