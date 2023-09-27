AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCM stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.