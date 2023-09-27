Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOF opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $243.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.59. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 54.75% and a return on equity of 44.41%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

