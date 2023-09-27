Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 54,486 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,486 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.